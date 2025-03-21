DT
Home / Punjab / Portrayal of Sikh Gurus, Sahibzadas in stage plays banned 

Portrayal of Sikh Gurus, Sahibzadas in stage plays banned 

The Punjab Education Department has passed on the directions of the National Commission for Minorities to the District Education Officers and school heads
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 12:59 PM Mar 21, 2025 IST
The National Commission for Minorities has stated that the portrayal of historical figures, particularly the Sahibzadas, is a matter of great cultural and religious importance. Photo for representational purpose.
The Directorate of School Education, Punjab, has directed all District Education Officers (DEOs) and school heads across the state to cease the practice of students portraying the ‘Sahibzadas’ (sons) of Guru Gobind Singh and their family members in stage plays or drama shows. The directive has come in response to a communication from Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, to the state’s Chief Secretary.

The Commission took cognisance of a representation received in this regard, wherein objections were raised against some schools across the country that have misinterpreted the guidelines — specifically by staging plays that depict the Sahibzadas being bricked alive.

The Commission has also formulated a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure that no individual or organisation portrays the historical figures of the Sahibzadas and their family members.

The SOP clearly states that no individual, including schoolchildren, shall represent or impersonate Sikh Gurus or their family members in any form of stage enactment. The Commission emphasised that the portrayal of historical figures, particularly the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, is a matter of great cultural and religious importance. The SOP aims to ensure that the ‘Rehat Maryada’ of the Sikhs is upheld while honouring the sacrifice of the Sahibzadas.

“The reverence of Sikh Gurus and their family members can be narrated only in written or verbal form. The history of Sikh Gurus and their family members can be shown through animation,” states the SOP.

The guidelines apply to all actors, directors, producers, and event organisers in Punjab and beyond.

Notably, the Union Government commemorates December 26 as “Veer Baal Diwas” every year to pay homage to the great valour and supreme sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh.

