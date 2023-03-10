Posing as govt officials, two women kidnap 26-day-old

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 9
In a shocking incident, two women impersonating government representatives kidnapped a 26-day-old infant at Sirhind today.
The women arrived at the house of the infant’s parents in Hamayunpur, Sirhind, and offered Rs 200 as ‘shagun’ on behalf of the state government. Sunita, the infant’s mother, said the two women pretending to be government representatives came to her house and started enquiring about her son. She said one of the women gave Rs 200 ‘shagun’ and started playing with her son. She said the other woman enticed her with glib talk and offered to make an Aadhar card and other documents of her son. Sunita said she was taken in by their talk and the women took her son away.
When they did not return, Sunita got suspicious and raised an alarm. CCTV camera footage provided no clue about the identity of the women who kidnapped the child.
The SHO, Sirhind, said an investigation had been initiated into the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Finance Minister Harpal Cheema presents Punjab budget, says it focuses on education, health, employment and agriculture
Says Punjab’s GSDP has increased by 9.24 per cent this year ...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...
Land-for-jobs 'scam': Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar
The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...
China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term
Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...