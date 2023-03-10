Posing as govt officials, two women kidnap 26-day-old

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 9

In a shocking incident, two women impersonating government representatives kidnapped a 26-day-old infant at Sirhind today.

The women arrived at the house of the infant’s parents in Hamayunpur, Sirhind, and offered Rs 200 as ‘shagun’ on behalf of the state government. Sunita, the infant’s mother, said the two women pretending to be government representatives came to her house and started enquiring about her son. She said one of the women gave Rs 200 ‘shagun’ and started playing with her son. She said the other woman enticed her with glib talk and offered to make an Aadhar card and other documents of her son. Sunita said she was taken in by their talk and the women took her son away.

When they did not return, Sunita got suspicious and raised an alarm. CCTV camera footage provided no clue about the identity of the women who kidnapped the child.

The SHO, Sirhind, said an investigation had been initiated into the matter.

