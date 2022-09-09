Posing as minister's relative, man dupes Malout resident

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, September 8

A day after the police arrested a man for allegedly posing as an Officer on Special Duty to Cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur and attempting to dupe a man of Rs 10 lakh by promising a government job, another such incident came to light today. Now, a man has cheated a Malout resident of Rs 22,500 by introducing himself as minister’s “husband” over the phone.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Deepak Kumar, the Malout City police have registered a case against Bhalinderpal Singh, who is reportedly in Mumbai. Deepak said a man introduced himself as a gunman of the minister on a phone on September 3 and told him to talk to the minister’s husband Daljit Singh.

