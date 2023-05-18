Post byelection victory, govt braces for MC poll

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, May 17

Buoyed by its impressive victory in the Jalandhar parliamentary byelections, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government has started preparing itself for the elections to the four municipal corporations (MCs) in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala.

In the previous civic body elections, the Congress had won all four MCs. The election to Amritsar, Patiala and Jalandhar MCs were held in December 2017 and that of Ludhiana in February 2018.

Winning the civic body elections will pave the way for the ruling party to make a dent in the urban vote bank ahead of the 2024 General Election. In the recently held Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll, the BJP has performed well in urban areas.

To woo urban voters, especially in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, the ruling party will possibly announce major changes in the policy on illegal colonies. These are aimed at regularising plots in unauthorised colonies where construction has taken place till December 31, 2022, but the sale agreements should have been executed before March 19, 2018. The amendments mandating the approval of the Cabinet has been kept pending due to the code of conduct during the byelection.

Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Nijjer said the department had initiated the process to work out the schedule. The government would write to the State Election Commission after making the preparations.

He said he had started holding meetings with officials. The Local Bodies Department has started delimitation of the wards.