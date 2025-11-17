Post Cabinet approval to low-impact housing policy, foresters remind govt of eco-disasters in HP, Uttarakhand

A day after the Punjab Cabinet approved low-impact residential units of minimum 1-acre (4,000 sq yards) in the eco-fragile Kandi areas in the lower Shivalik Hills, foresters have expressed serious concern over the state not waiting for the Centre’s approval to the impending declaration of the Eco Sensitive Zone around the Sukhna Wild Life Sanctuary and adhering to the provisions of the Forest Conservation Act (FCA), 1980.

Referring to the March 2015 communication of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to the state government, it was pointed out that while taking out the land in Mohali, Ropar, Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur districts from the purview of the Punjab Land Preservation Act 1900, the ministry had pointed out that such areas would be treated as forest for the purpose of the FCA, 1980. “Owners of such land may utilise such delisted PLPA areas for the bona fide use of agriculture and for sustaining livelihood”, the ministry had pointed out.

A senior forest officer pointed out that while delisting 55,000 hectares of land in 2010, the state Forest Department had carried an on-ground survey of the agriculture use and the scope of sustaining livelihood. Since then, the state has never approached the Centre or the Supreme Court regarding the fast-changing land use. Now, suddenly, low-density housing has been allowed in the areas abutting the forest, he said.

A former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Punjab, RK Mishra, said the decision would mean disaster for the fragile area. “The spirit behind the FCA should have been understood. We have learnt little from the disasters in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Supreme Court has come down heavily on disturbing the ecology,” he said, adding that Punjab’s forest cover was already shrinking.

Under the Eco Tourism Policy 2009, the Forest Department was supposed to conduct carrying capacity of the areas as per the management plans of the area, including the delisted areas for the purpose of eco-tourism and do scientific mapping. But very limited study for a few areas has been done, said former Chief Conservator of Forests Shivaliks, Harsh Kumar.

Defending the new policy, a senior government functionary said no commercial activity like sub-letting, rental, AIR BNB, functions like marriages, birthday parties, farm stays, paying guests and consultancy services will be allowed. For a 4,000 sq yard plot, a site coverage of 10 per cent and 5 per cent site coverage of additional area would be allowed.

An approach road of minimum 11 ft (marked in revenue records) is required. No permission would be permitted on uncultivable public passage (gair mumkim rasta). The Forest Department has been asked to monitor the low-density housing coming in the proximity of the delisted land or the eco-sensitive zone.