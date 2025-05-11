Post ceasefire, calm prevails in Punjab

Calm prevailed in Punjab, especially in the border areas, on Sunday, following an understanding between India and Pakistan to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.

Authorities have asked people to resume their normal activities and maintain calm.

At around 8.30 am, the district administration in Amritsar asked people to resume their normal routine. The Jalandhar district administration also said there was nothing to worry about and work may resume as usual.

“All is well here in Jalandhar. According to the information received, there is nothing to worry and work may resume as usual. Forces are on a constant vigil,” Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said.

However, the district authorities have requested people not to burst firecrackers or fly drones. “We will take immediate action and inform you in time if there is any information of any threat in the area,” the DC said.

In Amritsar, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney along with Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar took a round of the city and its markets.

“Thank you to the brave and resilient people of Amritsar. We are incredibly proud of how each one of you responded with bravery, patience, and trust in one another and in the administration. Wishing you a pleasant day. Enjoy your Sunday,” DC Sawhney posted on X.

Many locals said that during the recent escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan, Amritsar, which remains packed with tourists, witnessed a decline in tourist footfall.

Various routine day-to-day activities were back to normal in Punjab. Morning walkers, especially in border districts like Amritsar, Pathankot and Ferozepur, thanked the country’s armed forces.

“It is because of our forces that you see us here today without any fear. Over the past few days, we saw how Pakistan carried out drone attacks targeting several parts of Punjab and some other states,’ said Amarjit Singh, a resident of Amritsar.

“But our brave forces acted as a shield and thwarted their misadventures. They gave a strong reply to perpetrators of terrorism and destroyed terror camps under 'Operation Sindoor'. Now that an understanding has come into effect, let us hope that peace prevails, but if Pakistan again commits any misadventure, they will be given a stern reply,” he said.

An elderly resident from Ferozepur was out on a morning walk with a group of friends. “We have resumed our morning routine after staying indoors for a few days,” he said. “Things are back to normal and we hope that peace will prevail,” he added.

Another morning walker from the industrial hub of Ludhiana said, “Nobody wants a war as it only causes destruction and hits the economy. But if Pakistan or any other country indulges in any misadventure, India will hit back hard and give a befitting reply. Besides, India has a firm policy against any act of terror.”

In Chandigarh and adjoining Panchkula in Haryana and in many other towns in Haryana, morning walkers were heard discussing the current situation and shared similar sentiments.

Earlier, in view of the prevailing situation, authorities had put in place a blackout and other measures in several Punjab districts, including Amritsar, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka and Pathankot.