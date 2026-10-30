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Home / Punjab / Post High Court rap, Punjab weighs DA arrears payout

Post High Court rap, Punjab weighs DA arrears payout

Liability pegged at Rs 14K cr; depts told to give details of financial implication

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:29 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, File
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After facing judicial scrutiny over the non-payment of dearness allowance (DA) arrears and protests by employees, the Punjab Government has initiated an exercise to assess the financial implications of releasing the pending dues.

The Finance Department on Thursday issued a communication to all heads of departments, including special chief secretaries, additional chief secretaries, financial commissioners, principal secretaries and administrative secretaries, seeking details of the financial burden involved in implementing the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directions in the matter.

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The department has also sought clarification on instructions issued on August 17, 2026, regarding the implementation of the judgment in the civil writ petition and connected cases, including the subsequent Letters Patent Appeal and issues relating to boards and corporations. This letter was “misconstrued” by employees as an attempt to stonewall the release of dearness allowance arrears.

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“The exercise initiated today is aimed at assessing the overall financial burden and making appropriate budgetary provisions,” a Finance Department official said.

The total liability towards pending DA and dearness relief (DR) arrears is estimated at around Rs 14,191 crore, covering both state government employees and pensioners. The government has previously cited the financial impact of releasing the entire amount in one go and proposed clearing the arrears in phases over the next five financial years.

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The move comes close on the heels of Chief Secretary KAP Sinha tending an unconditional and unqualified apology to the high court in the criminal contempt proceedings arising from an affidavit filed in the DA arrears case.

The court had issued a contempt notice to Sinha on October 6, observing that his statement regarding the status of the state's special leave petition before the Supreme Court was "palpably false" and appeared to have been made with the intention of misleading the court.

Admonishing the state government for its “defiant attitude” towards compliance with judicial directions on payment of dues to its employees and pensioners, the court has already directed the Chief Secretary to remain physically present before it on November 3, the next date of hearing.

The Chief Secretary has also been directed to file a personal affidavit by October 30, subject to payment of Rs 1 lakh costs.

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