Post ‘maryada’ row, DSGMC bars police from taking Bangla Sahib shortcut route

In a damage-control move following the controversy over alleged violation of ‘maryada’ (Sikh code of conduct) during the October 10 protest, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has decided to impose a strict bar on ‘uniformed police personnel’ from using a passage adjoining Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib as a shortcut.

DSGMC chief Harmeet Singh Kalka, however, stressed that there would absolutely be no restriction on common devotees and that the gurdwara would continue to remain open round the clock to everyone, irrespective of caste, creed, religion or status, in keeping with the Sikh principles of opening doors for ‘sharan’ (shelter) and ‘sarbat da bhala’ (welfare for all).

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The controversy had erupted after a video circulated on social media showing uniformed police personnel walking through a passage that passes along the gurdwara with shoes on and their heads uncovered. The footage was projected as a violation of the shrine’s ‘maryada’. This episode had given a fresh dimension to the political slugfest ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly poll.

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Kalka disputed the ‘political interpretation’, saying the footage showing police personnel marching was a common passage leading to the point where devotees remove their shoes before entering the ‘darbar hall’ of the gurdwara.

According to him, police personnel routinely used the passage as a shortcut between Ashoka Marg and the Police Headquarters. “As of now, we have decided to deny entry to police personnel in uniform to pass through that passage. The message has been conveyed to the DCP. Although the restriction was already in place, it was rarely followed,” Kalka said.

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Another video from the protest showed police personnel dragging protesters away and detaining them. Kalka said, “That spot never comes under gurdwara’s jurisdiction. Moreover, if a few policemen had entered the premises, they were intercepted ‘timely’ by the gurdwara task force before they could proceed towards the Darbar Hall in violation of ‘maryada’.

He also ruled out frisking devotees or checking their belongings at the gurdwara gates. However, devotees carrying baggage would be required to deposit it at the designated gathri ghar before entering the Darbar hall or langar hall.