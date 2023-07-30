Post-matric scholarship: Pay or remain present, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 29

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the Punjab Chief Secretary will remain present in person if substantial amount of post-matric scholarship is not paid.

The order came more than four months after a show-cause notice was issued to the Chief Secretary and another functionary in the matter pertaining to the post-matric scholarship scheme for financial assistance to Scheduled Caste students.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan asserted a totally vague stand was taken in the compliance affidavit filed by the respondents. It was stated that the beneficiaries were not giving undertaking that they had not charged anything from the students, though such undertaking was part of the record.

Justice Sangwan observed: “On the face of it, these are the delaying tactics. On May 3, an undertaking was given on instructions from the Director, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment Minorities, that 40 per cent of the payment will be made within three weeks. However, the same has not been adhered to.”

The case has its genesis in a bunch of petitions by educational institutions a decade back.