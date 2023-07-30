Post-matric scholarship: Pay or remain present, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells Chief Secretary

Chandigarh, July 29
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the Punjab Chief Secretary will remain present in person if substantial amount of post-matric scholarship is not paid.
The order came more than four months after a show-cause notice was issued to the Chief Secretary and another functionary in the matter pertaining to the post-matric scholarship scheme for financial assistance to Scheduled Caste students.
Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan asserted a totally vague stand was taken in the compliance affidavit filed by the respondents. It was stated that the beneficiaries were not giving undertaking that they had not charged anything from the students, though such undertaking was part of the record.
Justice Sangwan observed: “On the face of it, these are the delaying tactics. On May 3, an undertaking was given on instructions from the Director, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment Minorities, that 40 per cent of the payment will be made within three weeks. However, the same has not been adhered to.”
The case has its genesis in a bunch of petitions by educational institutions a decade back.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps
India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...
BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls
OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38
Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept
Punjab girdawari by Aug 15
Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent
Attends meet to mark third anniversary of the education poli...