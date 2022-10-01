Post NGT clean chit, Ferozepur DC asks protesters to shift from Zira ethanol plant

Ferozepur, September 30
A National Green Tribunal (NGT) report submitted to the district administration, regarding charges of contamination of groundwater by an ethanol plant in Zira sub-division, has given it a clean chit.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amrit Singh, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Surinder Lamba and Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Sagar Setia today met the protesters who have been sitting on a dharna outside the plant for the past two months at Mansurwala village.
The officials exhorted the protesters to the shift the dharna site 300 metres away from the plant to facilitate the movement of the workers inside the unit as per the instructions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The DC told the media that as per the NGT report, the groundwater of the area was not being affected due to the plant. She said the samples were taken from various sites suggested by the protesters. Since the report contained no adverse findings, the protesters should follow the instructions of the HC.
“If the protesters have any issues regarding the report, they can appeal in a court, but they cannot stop the entry of the employees who are coming to work at the plant,” said the DC.
Earlier, officials from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), including Superintending Engineer Rajiv Goyal and Executive Engineer Rohit Singla, had met the agitating farmers and tried to explain the findings of the NGT report to them, but in vain.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs
Video goes viral on social media
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...