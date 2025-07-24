Post-NGT orders, govt to bring in law against tree felling in urban areas

Punjab will soon have a strict law to protect trees in urban areas outside the notified forests in the state.

On the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the state Forests and Wildlife Department is framing strict rules to restrict the felling and removal of trees. A penalty in the shape of environmental compensation will be imposed on those violating the rules.

During the course of the hearing pertaining to the felling of trees on the non-forest land, Punjab Chief Secretary assured the NGT that the legislation in this regard would be presented before the Punjab Legislative Assembly before November 2025.

Decline in forest, tree cover

As per an affidavit filed by the Forest Department before the NGT, the forest cover was recorded as 2,432 sq km in 2001 and 1,846.09 sq km in 2023, while the tree cover, which was recorded as 1,634 sq km in 2001, was 1,475.15 sq km in 2023

The decrease was recorded as 1.13 per cent of the geographical area in forest cover and 0.28 per cent in tree cover

A senior government functionary said the proposed Act would replace the existing tree conservation policy for the non-forest government and public land passed by Punjab Cabinet last year. It had been seen in several cases that there was the lack of clarity existing in the existing tree conservation policy on non-forest government and public land, besides the private land.

It has also been pointed out that there was no tree census in the urban areas and no mechanism to ensure compensatory plantation for trees lost during thunderstorms or other natural events.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Dharminder Sharma confirmed that on the directions of the NGT, a draft of the proposed act had been shared with all government departments for suggestions. Once finalised, it would be sent for approval to the state government.

Named “Punjab protection of trees”, the proposed legislation will restrict felling and removal of trees other than those which are completely dead or have fallen on their own. A tree officer would be appointed in each department to implement and monitor the rules framed under the Act.

It has been proposed that every person to whom the permission was granted to fell or dispose of trees shall be bound to plant and protect at least two trees for every tree felled and reported the same within trees months – stating that all conditions laid down by the tree officer have been implemented. Those failing to comply with the guideline shall face penalty ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000. Those who axe trees without seeking clearance from the tree officer shall face environmental compensation penalty of up to Rs 10,000 per tree.

The department has proposed that the officer exercising powers under the Act shall be deemed as public officer under Section 2 (28) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.