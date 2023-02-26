Post-raids, farm leader says targeted by CBI

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 25

Satnam Singh Behru, president, Consortium of Indian Farmers’ Association, today said he was targeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for taking up farmers’ issues.

Four days ago the CBI launched ‘Operation Kanak-2’ and raided 30 locations in Punjab as part of its probe into allegations of corruption against Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials who allegedly procured inferior quality grain to benefit merchants and rice millers.

Addressing mediapersons, Behru said CBI officials allegedly took away his mobile phone.

“They asked me about a sheller and other properties. I told them that I am an ordinary farmer, and not running any side business,” he said, adding that was targeted as he had been critical of BJP’s policies towards farmers.

CBI officials had grilled Behru for over six hours at his house at Behru village in Devigarh even as some union members gathered in the village and raised slogans against the Central government.

The union members alleged that Behru was being hounded for taking up farmers’ issues and for criticising the policies of the Central Government.