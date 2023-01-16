Post strike, PCS officers work on weekend

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, January 15

It was first Sunday when PCS officers and other employees came to office and cleared their pending works. Residents thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while some demanded that he should allow off only on Sunday to increase working days in a week.

“I got my work done from the office of the secretary, Sangrur Regional Transport Authority. It was a different scene at the office as the staff worked on their weekly off. This is unprecedented as many do not like to work even on working days,” said Jaspal Kumar, a local.

Some other residents while talking to The Tribune informed that they saw PCS officers sitting in their offices to facilitate quick redress of residents’ grievances. They said the SDM office in the CM’s constituency Dhuri was also functional. Some people visited the office just to see whether officials were really working on Sunday also, they added.

“Since none came to our office on Sunday, we cleared all backlog of death and birth certificates and driving licences. Our office was fully functional on Saturday and Sunday,” said Amit Gupta, SDM, Dhuri.

Apart from praising the CM, many also praised PCS officers for working on their weekly off.

“PCS officers have set a new example by showing their seriousness to clear the backlog of their work. Still there are many, who always work with honesty and dedication,” said Sarv Priya Attri, a resident of Dhuri.

Vaneet Kumar, SDM, Bhawaningarh, who has the additional charge of RTA, Sangrur, said their office was open on Sunday. He said apart from pasting reflectors on vehicles on Saturday, he along with other staff, worked in the office on Sunday also.

Meanwhile, PCS officers attended office today in wake of the strike held by them earlier that created work backlog.