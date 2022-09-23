Post Supreme Court verdict on Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Act, SGPC to meet today

Amritsar, September 22
In the wake of the Supreme Court’s verdict to validate the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Act, 2014, while giving constitutional rights to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) to take control of the Haryana gurdwaras and institutions, the SGPC has called up an emergency meeting of its executives to decide the next course of action.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has scheduled a meeting of the executive body at Kalgidhar Niwas in Chandigarh tomorrow.
The SGPC has already declared to file a review petition in the SC on the decision. The process is on to get legal opinion on the matter, as was decided by the executive body in its meeting on September 20.
Dhami alleged that the central forces were hell bent on dividing the Sikh community. “We are also discussing legal remedies to keep the SGPC intact,” he said. Insiders say that the executive body may give its nod to call the session of SGPC’s General House to get feedback from members.
HSGMC ad hoc chief, Baljit Singh Daduwal, had asked the SGPC to desist from taking further legal course and hand over the charge of Haryana gurdwaras to the HSGMC.
