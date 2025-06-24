Post-victory, AAP set for Cabinet expansion, Arora to be minister

Having won the Ludhiana West bypoll, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now gearing up for a Cabinet expansion.

The newly elected MLA Sanjeev Arora will be made a minister in the expansion expected within this week itself.

Arora’s induction in the Bhagwant Mann Cabinet was announced by AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

Though the portfolios of some of the ministers might be changed, there are indications that at least two ministers in the Cabinet may be asked to step down. Other than Arora, two MLAs from Malwa, including a second-time MLA, are likely to be brought in the Cabinet as ministers. The name of a woman MLA from the Malwa region is also doing the rounds for being inducted into the Cabinet.

The Cabinet reshuffle is likely to coincide with the Political Affairs Committee meeting of the AAP to be held later this week. At this meeting, a decision on the replacement of Sanjeev Arora as Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab is to be taken. Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will not be seeking a nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

It may be mentioned that Punjab Cabinet can have 18 ministers, including Chief Minister. Presently, there are 16 ministers in the government. When this reshuffle in the Cabinet takes place, it will be for the seventh time in the AAP government’s three-year tenure. The last reshuffle took place in September 2024 when five ministers were inducted in the Cabinet after four were dropped.

Speculation is also rife about the political resurgence of one of the AAP MLAs from the Majha region. Sources in the AAP told The Tribune that the developments would happen within a week. The party has been closely monitoring and watching the political and social activities of the MLAs who are in the “consideration zone” and discussions will now be held between party top brass and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, it is learnt.

The decisive win in Ludhiana, with the party having got over 39 per cent vote share, has buoyed the party and as the AAP gets battle ready for the 2027 Assembly polls, the party leadership wants to bring in “new faces having a strong public connect”.

The win at the hustings has also given the party the much-needed morale booster after the electoral loss in the Delhi Assembly polls. It has given the party confidence, which could lead to the party going in for another bypoll in Banga, where Akali MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi switched sides and joined the AAP last year. It is likely that he will resign and a bypoll will take place there soon.