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Home / Punjab / Posters invoking Gurbani mark Sukhbir Badal’s return to Punjab after Nanded attack

Posters invoking Gurbani mark Sukhbir Badal’s return to Punjab after Nanded attack

Sukhbir, accompanied by his wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and several senior party leaders, paid obeisance at Takht Damdama Sahib

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 11:23 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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A sticker put up on a car and a hoarding installed on a roadside at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma
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Taking a verse from Gurbani, “Samrath Guru Sir Hath Dhareyo” (The all powerful Guru placed his hand on my head), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has launched an image-building campaign for party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who has survived two attacks in less than two years.

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Several hoardings carrying the verse, a photograph of Sukhbir and a photograph of the Golden Temple in the background were seen at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district on Tuesday, when he returned to Punjab after surviving an attack in Nanded in Maharashtra on August 13. Similar stickers were also seen pasted on the cars of some Akali workers.

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Sukhbir, accompanied by his wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and several senior party leaders, paid obeisance at Takht Damdama Sahib.

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The same theme was visible at the party’s 'Punjab Bachao Rally' venue in Malout in Muktsar district on Wednesday, where Sukhbir will make his maiden political appearance since the latest attack.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, both Sukhbir and Harsimrat thanked the Almighty for protecting him.

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Earlier, in December 2024, Sukhbir had narrowly escaped an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Sukhbir and his family have faced criticism from several Sikh organisations and rival political parties since the sacrilege incidents of 2015 during the SAD-BJP government. In August 2024, the Akal Takht declared Sukhbir a ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) over the sacrilege incidents involving the Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari in 2015 and the controversial pardon granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2007.

With the Punjab Assembly elections due early next year, the SAD is seeking to rebuild its image and reconnect with voters.

A senior SAD leader said, "The latest campaign is aimed at portraying Sukhbir as a leader who has received divine protection despite repeated attacks."

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