Posters of 'Adipurush' removed, screening stalled in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 18

Activists of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray-Shinde) group and right-wing outfits removed posters of South Indian superstar Prabhas- starrer movie ‘Adipurush’ from two cinemas in the city today. The activists tore posters at Sanjeev and MR cinemas and stalled the screening of the movie.

Fazilka unit Shiv Sena president Umesh Kumar, who led the protest, alleged that with the screening of the movie, sentiments of Hindus were hurt. He also objected to portrayal of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman and Goddess Sita in the movie. He said they had seen gentle faces of lords drenched in devotion but now attempts were being made to change this image.

Darpan Sachdeva of the Hindu Jagran Manch said use of words in film’s dialogues were also objectionable.

Sunil Sachdeva of the Dharam Jagran Morcha said they had launched a campaign “Gali Hanuman Chalisa” against the movie through which youths were being motivated to watch “Ramayan” serial to know about the true picture of their deities.

Deepak Sethi, a representative of various Hindi organisations, said this was an attempt to tarnish the image of deities.The activists appealed to residents to boycott the movie to avoid bad impression on the young generation.

When contacted, Bunty Sharma, Manager, Sanjeev Cinema, said after the protest two movie shows of 9 am and 12.35 pm were cancelled. He said if movie screening was stopped by other theatre owners in the state, they would also follow the suit.