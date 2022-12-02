Postpone exam for recruitment of deputy district attorneys, say candidates

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 1

Apprehensive of cheating and tampering in the upcoming recruitment exam, aspirants who applied to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) for the recruitment of deputy district attorneys have now sought postponement of the exam till the completion of an investigation into the naib tehsildar and other recruitment exam scams.

Aspirants today visited the PPSC office and met officials over their demand. They said the PPSC was supposed to conduct the exam for the recruitment of deputy district attorney on December 18.

Advocate Amrinder Singh Virk said, “The PPSC has conducted many exams for recruitment, including for hiring of co-operative societies inspectors, naib tehsildars, assistant district attorneys and others. The said exams have come under the scanner of the High Court because there were manipulations, tampering and leakage of the question papers.”

Another advocate Pardhuman Garg said, “Aspirants belonging to the legal fraternity are apprehensive of manipulations and tampering in the exam.”