Power crisis to be over soonin Punjab: Power Minister Harbhajan Singh

Banawali (Mansa), April 30
The Punjab Government is working to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the state and soon all sectors would start receiving regular supply, said Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO here today.
Interacting with mediapersons after visiting the Talwandi Sabo thermal plant at Banawali, the minister said in comparison to previous years, the demand for power had surged 40 per cent and units in some thermal plants were shut, leading to outages. Some of the units had been repaired, while others would start power generation soon. The unit of Ropar thermal plant, which was closed, had also been started, he said.
After inspecting the central control room of the plant, the minister said there were three units of 1,980 MW, each producing 660 MW power. Of those, one unit was closed due to maintenance and officers had been directed to make it operational within a week. He asked the plant authorities to try and draw water from the sewerage treatment plant.
The minister said the state government was making efforts to ensure there was no shortfall of coal in thermal plants. The government had a meeting with the Union Coal Minister on supply of fuel and had a mine near Pachhwara, Jharkhand, had been identified that would soon start supplying coal to the state.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Vijay Singla said although the power supply was affected due to some technical reasons, the issue had been resolved. Adequate backup arrangements had been made in state hospitals to deal with outages, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull