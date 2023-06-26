Power cuts, Bathinda residents block NH

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 25

Irked over the incessant power cuts last week, residents of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Balla Ram Nagar, National Colony, Bank Colony, Maheshwari Colony, Shakti Vihar, Model Town, etc, came out on the streets and protested against the Punjab Government and PSPCL.

At 7.30 am, people staged a dharna at Balla Ram Nagar Chowk on the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway and raised slogans against the government.

Meanwhile, commuters faced a lot of trouble. Passengers caught in the scorching heat clashed with the protestors several times. Despite this, the protesters did not give way to anyone except ambulances.

The protesters pulled down many hoardings of the state government’s achievements installed near the protest site. After three hours, PSPCL official Sandeep Singh and DSP (City) Gurpreet Singh pacified the protestors.

Councillors Sukhdev Singh and Beant Singh Randhawa, Bimal Kumar, Raj Mann, Anju Rani and other protesters said for the last one week, the residents of all these areas had been worried about the electricity supply. They said the power supply was suspended at 10:30pm and restored the next morning.

“Despite filing a complaint, no hearing is taking place. From the JE to the SDO, they don’t pick up the phone,” said one of the protesters.