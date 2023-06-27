Power demand declines in Punjab after rainfall

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, June 26

After reaching a high of 15,325 MW on Friday, the power demand in the state today dropped by over 3,300 MW due to a drop in temperature following rainfall in various areas. The power demand on Monday stood at 11,930 MW.

Dip over 4 days 15,325 MW the highest power demand this season on Friday 11,930 MW the power demand on Monday, a dip of over 3,300 MW

Kharar, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Ropar areas received rainfall while other regions, including Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib, witnessed cloud cover. The average temperature in the state on Monday was below normal by -4.8°C as the Meteorological Department recorded the highest maximum temperature of 34.2°C in Hoshiarpur.

With the drop in demand, the power utility today shut various units at government thermal power plants. Officials said only one unit each at Guru Hargobind Thermal Power Plant, Lehra Mohabbat (Bhatinda), and Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant, Ropar, was being run due to low demand.

An official said, “We are getting electricity at low cost at the moment, therefore, we are saving on our coal stocks and utilising privately produced electricity. He said the electricity generation at Talwandi Sabo and GVK power plants was also reduced to half while one of four units at the Lehra Mohabbat plant has been shut since May last year.

PSPCL officials said the Rajpura thermal power plant was producing 1,336 MW electricity, while the Talwandi Sabo plant was producing 994 MW. The GVK Power Plant at Goindwal was producing 297 MW power while the Ropar plant was producing 150 MW electricity.

This season, the power utility faced the highest demand of 15,325 MW compared to around 14,000 MW last year. An official associated with power purchase at the PSPCL said the Ropar plant had nearly 42 days of coal stock while the Lehra Mohabbat plant had over 23 days of coal stock.