Power demand dips in March

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 28

Following a cooler March as compared to February, the power demand in Punjab is declining and with more rain predicted this weekend, the demand could dip further.

As compared to the previous week, the average weekly demand for power between March 21-27 declined by 9.02 per cent. It was 8,527 lakh units (LUs) this week on account of rain in different parts of the state.

Last week’s total demand was 9,453 LUs. The maximum power demand also declined this week, down to 6,477 MW from the previous week’s figure of 8,142 MW. The weekly average maximum power demand declined by 737 MW from 6,772 MW to 6,035 MW.

“Following a rain spell, the agriculture power demand is almost next to negligible as fields are still wet and the farmers are reluctant to water both wheat and vegetable crop,” said a senior Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) official. “Even in the domestic sector, the load of coolers and air conditioners has been postponed by almost two more weeks due to the drop in temperatures. This means less power demand,” he added.

Officials said the coal stock in thermal plants at Ropar and Lehra Mohabatt improved largely due to closure of all units due to less demand from March 25. Earlier in the week, only one unit each at Ropar and Lehra was operating and the current coal stock there is sufficient for 18.8 days and 15.3 days, respectively. About a week ago, the stock at these plants was sufficient for only 13.6 days and 8.7 days, respectively. — TNS