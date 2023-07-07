Power demand drops by 50%

Patiala, July 6
The power demand in Punjab dropped by 50 per cent within 24 hours after rain across the state following which Punjab State Power Corporation Limited reduced its production at thermal units in the state.
Yesterday the power demand was around 7,000 MW, way less than the 14,600 MW on Monday. As per data collected from the PSPCL, already three units at various thermal plants have stopped generating power due to technical reasons. However, ample arrangements made by the PSPCL and the sudden drop in power demand have come as a major respite.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Incumbent on host governments to provide security: India over threats to diplomats by Khalistani groups in Canada, few other countries
Khalistani activists attempted to burn down the Indian consu...
1996 Delhi blast: SC gives life sentence without remission to four convicts
13 people were killed and around 40 injured in an explosion ...
India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14; soft-landing attempt on August 23 or 24
ISRO’s new heavylift launch vehicle LVM-3 to carry out Moon ...
Sharad Pawar asserts he's NCP president; says 82 or 92 years, will work more effectively to rebuild party
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Pawar at his residence, e...
No NeXt for 2019 MBBS batch: Health minister Mandaviya
Health minister says National Exit Test, scheduled to finall...