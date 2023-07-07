Power demand drops by 50%

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 6

The power demand in Punjab dropped by 50 per cent within 24 hours after rain across the state following which Punjab State Power Corporation Limited reduced its production at thermal units in the state.

Yesterday the power demand was around 7,000 MW, way less than the 14,600 MW on Monday. As per data collected from the PSPCL, already three units at various thermal plants have stopped generating power due to technical reasons. However, ample arrangements made by the PSPCL and the sudden drop in power demand have come as a major respite.