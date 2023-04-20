Power demand goes up by 30%

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, April 19

Ahead of the paddy season that starts in June, the average fortnightly demand increased in Punjab by more than 30 per cent as compared to the last fortnight due to the increasing temperatures. Barring some power cuts in villages, there are no cuts being imposed on any category.

The maximum power demand on Monday reached 7,943 MW against the power supply of 1,596 lakh units (LUs). The maximum power demand increased by more than 30 per cent roughly about 2,000 MW in a fortnight while it was 5,974 MW on April 4.

“A maximum demand of 3,345 LUs and a peak demand of 14,311 MW was recorded on June 29 last year and this year, a projected unrestricted demand of around 15,336 to 16,000 MW can be expected. Besides In house power generation within the state, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will depend heavily on power from other sources. These may include power under banking arrangements, long-term agreements, power purchase on day ahead basis and real-time basis through exchanges,” said a PSPCL official.

“There are some cuts being imposed in villages due to the wheat crop nearing harvest. We are not taking chances as a small short circuit can result in losses. Therefore, we are careful with the power supply and certain restrictions have been imposed,” said a PSPCL official, adding that Punjab had ample power for consumers.

Power experts suggest that the existing available transfer capability (ATC) and total transfer capability (TTC) of Punjab have been fixed by the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) as 8,500/9,000 MW and any reduction in the internal generation due to forced outage may require the emergent imposition of power cuts to keep the system running within the limitations of the grid code.

This limit may increase by 500 MW in the coming months.The power purchase is a costly proposition especially during evening peak hours when the solar power of 500 MW is not available.

“The average market price for the power purchased in financial year 2021-22 was Rs 4.62 per unit, this had increased to Rs 6.32 per unit in January 2023. The power purchase cost through Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IEX) during evening hours has already touched the maximum limit of Rs 10 per unit. Even the high-priced day ahead of market has started selling power for the first time last week at a price range between Rs 11 and 20 per unit,” said All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) spokesperson VK Gupta.