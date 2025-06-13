DT
PT
Punjab

Power demand hovers above 16,000 MW

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 02:01 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
For the third consecutive day, Punjab’s power consumption stood above 16,000 MW.

On Thursday afternoon, the power consumption touched 16,300 MW.

While the demand soared to 16,711 MW on June 11, it reached 16,192 MW on June 10. Experts said due to intense heatwave and sowing of paddy, electricity demand would surpass Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) capacity of 17,000 MW.

PSPCL CMD Ajoy Sinha said they had made prior arrangements to meet the surge in demand. He added that the consumers would continue to receive an uninterrupted power supply even after the demand crosses 17,000 MW.

