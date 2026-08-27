Sluggish monsoon activity and high humidity have kept Punjab’s power demand above 16,000 MW even as the paddy-season demand nears its end, with peak demand this year already surpassing the number of high-demand days recorded in 2025.

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In August 2026, Punjab’s average power supply stood at 3,287 lakh units (LU), while the highest daily supply was 3,583 LU on August 2. Eight days recorded demand exceeding supply, with the maximum shortage of 38.55 LU on August 13.

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In comparison, the state’s average power supply during August 2025 was 2,705 LU, when excessive rainfall and cloudbursts significantly reduced demand. The maximum daily supply last August was 3,481 LU on August 9.

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In July 2026, the average power supply was 3,469 LU, against demand of 3,491 LU. The highest supply was 3,776 LU on July 18. In July 2025, average supply stood at 3,095 LU, with the maximum daily supply recorded on July 27.

In June 2026, PSPCL supplied an average of 3,028 LU, with the highest daily supply of 3,862 LU on June 29. In June 2025, average supply was higher at 3,052 LU, while the maximum daily supply was 3,510 LU on June 13.

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Coal stocks remain comfortable

A PSPCL official said coal stocks at the state’s thermal plants remain comfortable as the paddy-season demand approaches its end. Lehra Mohabbat has around 16 days of coal, Ropar thermal 30 days, Goindwal 14 days, Rajpura thermal 14 days and Talwandi Sabo 10 days.

However, three units at Lehra Mohabbat and one unit at Ropar thermal were out of operation on Tuesday, primarily due to coal-related issues.

The water level in the Bhakra reservoir stood at 1,633 feet, down 35 feet from last year’s 1,668 feet. The reservoir’s maximum storage level is 1,680 feet. Its current inflow was just 6,163 cusecs, sharply below last year’s 59,364 cusecs.

The Ranjit Sagar Dam water level was 1,689 feet, compared with 1,728 feet during the same period last year.

Lower reservoir levels have been attributed to weaker rainfall in Himachal Pradesh’s catchment areas. The reduced storage could create concerns for irrigation requirements in partner states, particularly western Rajasthan.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) had asked partner states in June to utilise excess water as it sought to fill reservoirs in the coming months. With inflows now significantly lower, the board has also cautioned states to use available water judiciously.

Power pressure persists as monsoon falls short