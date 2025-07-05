The state’s power consumption scaled unprecedented heights, setting a new record of 16,983 megawatts (MW) at 2 pm today, surpassing the previous all-time peak demand of 16,836 MW recorded on June 12.

Urban centres have witnessed a spike in air-conditioner usage due to high humidity, while nearly 14 lakh tubewells across Punjab are also running at full capacity to irrigate paddy fields. This dual load is contributing heavily to the soaring power requirement, said a retired PSPCL engineer.

All major thermal power plants in the state are operating at full capacity.

According to an agriculture expert, at present, over 32 lakh hectares is under paddy, with 73 per cent of the area being irrigated by tubewells.