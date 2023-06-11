Power demand up 3,500 MW in week

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 10

With the rise in mercury and the start of the paddy season, the state’s power demand crossed the 10,600 MW mark today. In the past one week, the power demand has increased by 3,500 MW.

The power demand was recorded at 10,640 MW today in spite of a holiday in offices, and summer break in schools and colleges.

In the first phase of the paddy season, farmers having land across the International Border are being provided with eight hours of supply to sow paddy from today. From June 16, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Pathankot, Fatehgarh, Gurdaspur, Nawanshahr and Tarn Taran districts will be provided with an eight-hour assured supply.

On Friday, the maximum power demand was 9,917 MW with the supply of 2,088 lakh units. On Monday, the power demand was 7,088 MW, while the supply was 1,550 lakh units.

A senior PSCPL official said, “Today, all seven thermal units in the private sector are functioning. In the state sector, three units at Lehra Mohabbat and one unit at Ropar are operating. The state’s own generation is about 5,300 MW. Two units of the Ropar thermal plant are down due to a boiler leakage. One unit is down due to technical faults and is likely to be repaired today evening.”

Experts suggest that the power demand is likely to touch 14,000 MW this months in case it does not rain. The demand for power was expected to peak in July and August, when paddy would require regular supply of water, they said.