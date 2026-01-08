Punjab Cabinet reshuffle: Power Minister Sanjeev Arora gets Local Government department

Punjab’s Industry, Investment Promotion and Power Minister Sanjeev Arora gained more power today in the Cabinet rejig, as he was assigned the Local Government department.

Advertisement

Until now held by Dr Ravjot, the department has been allocated to Arora, while the NRI Affairs department, previously held by Arora, has been given to Dr Ravjot. The latter will now hold charge of NRI Affairs as well as the Parliamentary Affairs department.

Advertisement

The changes in the Cabinet were reportedly discussed between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal during the latter’s ongoing visit to the state. The proposed changes were sent to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria earlier today, who gave his nod later in the day.

Advertisement

With these changes, Arora becomes one of the most powerful ministers in the Bhagwant Mann Cabinet, holding key portfolios just six months after his induction. Initially, he was given charge of the Industry, Investment Promotion and NRI Affairs departments, and within a month, he was also assigned the Power department.

Arora, a businessman and AAP’s choice for Rajya Sabha MP, represented the party in the Upper House and was elected as MLA during the Ludhiana West bypolls held in June 2025. Official sources say that his performance in the departments he has held so far, as well as his urbane persona, have helped him secure the important Local Government department.

Advertisement

“In an election year, effective implementation of urban policies can help the party connect better with urban voters. At a time when the BJP — which gets most of its traction from urban Hindu voters — is trying to make political inroads, Arora getting the Local Government department is a move to woo urban Hindu voters,” said a party leader, requesting anonymity. He added that although Arora did not receive the Deputy Chief Minister tag as speculated earlier, he now wields significant influence through his portfolios.

The Cabinet change comes ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, which are due to be announced soon. The demarcation of wards is presently being undertaken by the Local Government department. As minister of the Local Government department, he will play a key role in the party’s outreach for urban voters.