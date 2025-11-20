Power plant management adopts TB patients

Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), a thermal plant, has adopted 50 tuberculosis (TB) patients in Mansa district

as part of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

This is as part of the TSPL’s “Nikshay Mitra”, committing six months of nutritional support under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.The local Civil Hospital identified the high-priority patients who will receive monthly nutrition kits, including pulses, legumes, soya supplements and cooking oil.