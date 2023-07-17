Power restored in most areas in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 16

Despite suffering losses worth crores due to floods, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has worked round the clock to ensure the restoration of power supply. In many villages, PSPCL teams have ensured round the clock power supply despite flood waters.

Work underway in Ropar, Jalandhar PSPCL employees are trying hard to repair the remaining damaged infrastructure in the flooded areas of Moonak, Jalandhar, Ropar, Samana, Ghanaur and Shutrana

Senior officials confirm that the PSPCL has managed to restore power supply in most areas. “Though the exact financial loss will be known after the restoration work is complete, our infrastructure has been severely hit due to floods,” they stated.

For the past one week, most of the PSPCL sub-stations and material depots had been under knee-deep water.

“However, the staff not only drained water from the offices, but also restored the supply”, said a PSPCL Chief engineer. “Many union members, who had been protesting and even sitting on dharnas were back in the field working for the state”, he added.

PSPCL officials said, “Directions were clear to ensure power supply in each pocket so that people have access to power for daily needs”, they added.

While the power has been restored in most of the villages and districts, the PSPCL employees are trying hard to repair the remaining damaged infrastructure in flooded areas of Moonak, Jalandhar, Ropar, Samana, Ghanaur and Shutrana.

“Despite hardships, our teams worked round the clock to ensure the power supply to the affected areas where flooding had left people stranded atop their houses”, said Baldev Singh Sran as Chairman-cum-Managing Director.

#PSPCL