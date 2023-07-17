Power restored in most areas in Punjab

Patiala, July 16
Despite suffering losses worth crores due to floods, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has worked round the clock to ensure the restoration of power supply. In many villages, PSPCL teams have ensured round the clock power supply despite flood waters.
Work underway in Ropar, Jalandhar
- PSPCL employees are trying hard to repair the remaining damaged infrastructure in the flooded areas of Moonak, Jalandhar, Ropar, Samana, Ghanaur and Shutrana
Senior officials confirm that the PSPCL has managed to restore power supply in most areas. “Though the exact financial loss will be known after the restoration work is complete, our infrastructure has been severely hit due to floods,” they stated.
For the past one week, most of the PSPCL sub-stations and material depots had been under knee-deep water.
“However, the staff not only drained water from the offices, but also restored the supply”, said a PSPCL Chief engineer. “Many union members, who had been protesting and even sitting on dharnas were back in the field working for the state”, he added.
PSPCL officials said, “Directions were clear to ensure power supply in each pocket so that people have access to power for daily needs”, they added.
While the power has been restored in most of the villages and districts, the PSPCL employees are trying hard to repair the remaining damaged infrastructure in flooded areas of Moonak, Jalandhar, Ropar, Samana, Ghanaur and Shutrana.
“Despite hardships, our teams worked round the clock to ensure the power supply to the affected areas where flooding had left people stranded atop their houses”, said Baldev Singh Sran as Chairman-cum-Managing Director.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal
Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa
Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets
Residents of Muthianwala in Tarn Taran district sail to gurd...
Flood-like situation prevails in 80 villages of Fatehabad district
Ghaggar overflowing at many places | Road connectivity to se...
No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal
Illegal constructions in Dharamsala, Kangra & Una