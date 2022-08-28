Power sector gets Rs 25,237 cr for reforms

Chandigarh, August 27
The Punjab Government has approved an action plan of Rs 25,237 crore to improve the quality and reliability of the power supply to consumers. The aim is to provide 24*7 reliable power supply. The reform-based and result-linked Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) is an ambitious flagship scheme aimed at increasing the operational efficiency and financial sustainability of the distribution companies through a robust and sustainable distribution network.
Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said under the scheme, various infrastructure works like commissioning of 94 new 66 kV sub-stations and installation and augmentation of 89 66 kV and 382 11 kV power transformers shall be carried out. In addition to this, 2,015 circuit kilometres of 66 kV transmission lines shall be erected for system strengthening and modernization along with installation of 23,687 11 kV distribution transformers and erection of 15,859 circuit kilometres of High Tension and Low Tension lines.
