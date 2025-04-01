DT
PT
Punjab Briefs: Power supply hit in Mukstar villages

Punjab Briefs: Power supply hit in Mukstar villages

Muktsar: The power supply to nearly 12 villages and the focal point in Malout has been affected for the past 36 hours after a vehicle allegedly came into contact with electricity wires near an under-construction flyover on the Malout-Dabwali highway....
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 01:33 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Muktsar: The power supply to nearly 12 villages and the focal point in Malout has been affected for the past 36 hours after a vehicle allegedly came into contact with electricity wires near an under-construction flyover on the Malout-Dabwali highway. Later, a worker doing repair work, lost life due to electrocution. TNS

Four minor channels inaugurated in Mansa

Mansa: Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Monday inaugurated four minors and a bridge in the Sardulgarh constituency here. These will provide drinking and irrigation water to Ahlupur, Kauriwara, Bhallanwala, Sardulgarh, Phoosmandi, Ranjitgarh Bandran, Khaira Khurd, Bhundar, Rorki, Jhanda Khurd, Sadhuwala, and Meerpur Khurd villages. OC

No positive change under AAP: MLA

Abohar: MLA Sandeep Jakhar on Monday said the AAP-led govt had changed its slogan from “Rangla Punjab” to “Badlada Punjab”, but there had been no “badlav” (change) on ground, as was promised to the electorate in the Assembly poll. Despite allocation of funds for water in tail-end villages , there had been no improvement, he said. OC

