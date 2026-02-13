Power unions up in arms

As lakhs of members of power unions boycotted work across the country today, routine maintenance and addressal of complaints took a back seat in the state.

During the rallies, they demanded rollback of privatisation of the power sector (distribution, transmission and generation), withdrawal of the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, withdrawal of the proposed National Electricity Policy, 2026, and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

Shailendra Dubey, chairman of the All India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF), said, “For the first time, farm unions and central trade unions have also extended support to their cause.”

Amandeep Jehlavi, state general secretary of JEs Council, said, “They protested against the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Central Government’s push for anti-public sector policies.”