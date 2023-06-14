Powercom staff taking bribe to repair faulty lines, allege farmers

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, June 13

The delay in restoring the electricity connections to some tubewells of Gattawala feeder, affected by storms on May 18 and 24, at Longowal has put the working of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited under the scanner. Farmers have alleged that some officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 to repair each electricity transformer. They claimed they had taken money from two farmers.

PSPCL To conduct inquiry We have started pending repair work on all electricity connections. An inquiry will be conducted into allegations of bribery against some of our employees. Mandeep Singh, sdo, pspcl, longowal

“Since the storms, affected farmers have been making repeated rounds of various offices of the PSPCL, but officials concerned are not listening to us and demanding Rs 15,000 per transformer for repairs. They have already taken Rs 30,000 from Gurjant Singh and Karnail Singh of Satipur village,” alleged Bhupinder Longowal, a leader of the Kirti Kisan Union.

Affected farmers had started an indefinite protest in front of the Longowal PSPCL office for the early repair of affected power lines and the return of the money allegedly taken by officials as bribe. After an intervention from senior authorities, they ended their protest.

“Why only selected connections have not been repaired? PSPCL officials have chosen to leave out connections of those farmers who are unwilling to pay them bribe. We request Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to look into the matter,” said Longowal.

After getting information, senior officials of the PSPCL from Sunam reached Longowal and assured farmers of quick action.