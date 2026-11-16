Powercom starts process to settle dues of defaulting domestic users

Following the state government’s nod, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has issued a circular for a one-time settlement scheme (OTS) for defaulting domestic consumers as on March 31.

The scheme covers outstanding dues of approximately Rs 2,516 crore, including Rs 518 crore in penalties and interest, which will be waived by the state government. Around 24.86 lakh consumers are expected to benefit from the scheme as per government. All defaulting consumers will be issued notices in one week intimating amount payable under the scheme.

The scheme was also issued in May 2023 and extended thrice — till August, then till November and finally till December. “During 2023, a number of domestic consumers had availed the benefits of the scheme, but even then, the default amount has increased by more than 2.5 times,” a senior official said. As per PSPCL data, the total stands at Rs 4,400 crore, including Rs 1,100 crore for domestic category consumers.