Powercom’s 50-acre Patiala land to be transferred to PUDA

The Board of Directors of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has approved the transfer of 50 acres worth Rs 213.92 crore at Badungar in Patiala to the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) under the Optimum Utilisation of Vacant Government Lands (OUVGL) scheme.

The decision comes amid protests by PSPCL staff against monetisation of their fixed assets. PSPCL unions have been protesting against the “unlocking of value” of land owned by the Power Department.

In December 2025, the Empowered Committee had discussed the idea to sell land owned by the power utility in Patiala, Ludhiana, Bathinda and Jalandhar.

According to files accessed by The Tribune, the Board of Directors reportedly took the decision in their meeting held on January 28.

Yesterday, officials of the PUDA held a meeting with the top functionaries of the state government to chalk out the finer formalities of the transfer of the prime land.

The transfer will be done under the 80:20 of the OUVGL policy. This means that 80 per cent of the proceeds of the sale of land will go to PSPCL, which will help the power utility to fund their operations or debt. The remaining 20 per cent will be retained by the PUDA to cover development costs, administrative fees and for improving infrastructure in and around this land to make it more attractive for the prospective buyers.

The Board of Directors also resolved that expenditure incurred to shift the 66 KV power lines and 11KV low tension lines with transformers from this land will be borne by the PUDA. It may be mentioned that the total land at the site is 68.92 acres, of which 50 acres has been approved for the transfer to the PUDA.

The AAP government has set a target to raise around Rs 2,800 crore from the sale of unutilised government land owned by several departments, including power, health, transport, MARKFED and Punjab Mandi Board.

The state government needs the money not just for rebuilding infrastructure, but also to fulfil its promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month honorarium to every woman, as the Assembly elections are just a year away.

