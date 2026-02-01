DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Powercom’s 50-acre Patiala land to be transferred to PUDA

Powercom’s 50-acre Patiala land to be transferred to PUDA

Board of Directors approves handover of prime property worth Rs 213.92 cr

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:42 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File.
Advertisement

The Board of Directors of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has approved the transfer of 50 acres worth Rs 213.92 crore at Badungar in Patiala to the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) under the Optimum Utilisation of Vacant Government Lands (OUVGL) scheme.

Advertisement

The decision comes amid protests by PSPCL staff against monetisation of their fixed assets. PSPCL unions have been protesting against the “unlocking of value” of land owned by the Power Department.

Advertisement

In December 2025, the Empowered Committee had discussed the idea to sell land owned by the power utility in Patiala, Ludhiana, Bathinda and Jalandhar.

Advertisement

According to files accessed by The Tribune, the Board of Directors reportedly took the decision in their meeting held on January 28.

Yesterday, officials of the PUDA held a meeting with the top functionaries of the state government to chalk out the finer formalities of the transfer of the prime land.

Advertisement

The transfer will be done under the 80:20 of the OUVGL policy. This means that 80 per cent of the proceeds of the sale of land will go to PSPCL, which will help the power utility to fund their operations or debt. The remaining 20 per cent will be retained by the PUDA to cover development costs, administrative fees and for improving infrastructure in and around this land to make it more attractive for the prospective buyers.

The Board of Directors also resolved that expenditure incurred to shift the 66 KV power lines and 11KV low tension lines with transformers from this land will be borne by the PUDA. It may be mentioned that the total land at the site is 68.92 acres, of which 50 acres has been approved for the transfer to the PUDA.

The AAP government has set a target to raise around Rs 2,800 crore from the sale of unutilised government land owned by several departments, including power, health, transport, MARKFED and Punjab Mandi Board.

The state government needs the money not just for rebuilding infrastructure, but also to fulfil its promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month honorarium to every woman, as the Assembly elections are just a year away.

80% sale proceeds will go to PSPCL

The transfer of the land situated at Badungar in Patiala will be done under the 80:20 of the Optimum Utilisation of Vacant Government Lands scheme

This means that 80% of the proceeds of the sale of land will go to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, which will help the power utility to fund their operations or debt

The remaining 20 per cent will be retained by the Punjab Urban Development Authority to cover development costs, administrative fees and for improving infrastructure

The Board of Directors also resolved that expenditure incurred to shift the 66 KV and 11 KV power lines and transformers from this land will be borne by the PUDA

The AAP government has set a target to raise around Rs 2,800 crore from the sale of unutilised government land owned by several departments

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts