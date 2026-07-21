Powercom’s outsourced employees to go on strike

Alleging repeated delays in implementing the Punjab Government’s promise to place them under direct contracts, outsourced employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) working at Nodal Complaint Centres (NCCs), Suvidha Centres, Metering Labs and stores have announced a statewide strike from the intervening night of July 22 and 23.

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Kuljit Singh, state president of the Outsource Employees Federation Punjab (PSPCL), said, “Nearly two weeks have passed since the July 7 meeting, but no notification has been issued. Left with no other option, we have decided to resume our agitation.”

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