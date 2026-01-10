The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Saturday announced the results for recruitment to 331 posts through the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2025.

According to an official notice on the PPSC website, the “public notice regarding revised answer key and provisionally shortlisted candidates for recruitment to 331 posts… has been uploaded on 10-01-2026.”

Out of 85,192 registered candidates, around 33,000 — approximately 40% — appeared for the preliminary examination conducted on December 7.

Candidates can check their results on the PPSC website: www.ppsc.gov.in

The exam was held for posts including DSP, tehsildar, excise and taxation officer, food and civil supplies officer, and labour-cum-conciliation officer.

The test was conducted across 165 centres in Patiala, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, and Chandigarh, further divided into 222 blocks. Ludhiana recorded the highest attendance, with 18,424 candidates appearing.

The examination has also sparked controversy after Misal Satluj, a student organisation promoting Punjabi language and culture, submitted a memorandum to the PPSC.

Yadavinder Singh Yadu, a representative of the group, along with aspirants and civil society activists, staged a protest outside the PPSC head office, claiming that Punjabi had been “deliberately and excessively reduced” in this year’s PCS preliminary exam, putting rural students at a disadvantage.

He pointed out that in the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) Paper II, where 15–25 questions were previously asked in Punjabi, only eight questions were included this year.