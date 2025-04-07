DT
Home / Punjab / Praveen Kumar Sinha is the new Punjab Police Intelligence chief

Praveen Kumar Sinha is the new Punjab Police Intelligence chief

He will continue to hold the charge of ADGP-NRI wing as well
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:37 PM Apr 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
The Punjab Government today posted Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Praveen Kumar Sinha as the Punjab Police Intelligence Department chief.

He replaced ADGP RK Jaiswal, who has not been given any posting immediately. A government order about Sinha’s posting said the order of ADGP Jaiswal would be issued later on.

Sinha will have additional charge of the Intelligence Department and will continue to hold the charge of ADGP-NRI wing as well.

No reason has been given for replacing ADGP Jaiswal.

