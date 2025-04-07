Praveen Kumar Sinha is the new Punjab Police Intelligence chief

The Punjab Government today posted Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Praveen Kumar Sinha as the Punjab Police Intelligence Department chief.

He replaced ADGP RK Jaiswal, who has not been given any posting immediately. A government order about Sinha’s posting said the order of ADGP Jaiswal would be issued later on.

Sinha will have additional charge of the Intelligence Department and will continue to hold the charge of ADGP-NRI wing as well.

No reason has been given for replacing ADGP Jaiswal.