Prayer at Akal Takht to commemorate lakhs of Punjabis who died during Partition

Amritsar, August 16

Lakhs of Punjabis, who lost their lives during the 1947 India-Pakistan Partition of the country, were remembered at Akal Takht on Tuesday.

A special Ardas Samagam (prayer congregation) was organised in this regard at Akal Takht, in which, tributes were paid to lakhs of people who lost their lives during the country's Partition.

Earlier, 'bhog' (concluding ceremony) of Akhand Path Sahib was held and hazuri raagis jathas of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib performed the Gurbani Kirtan.

Addressing during Ardas Samagam, Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh said that the governments of India and Pakistan should pass condolence resolutions in their respective parliaments for the lakhs of people who lost lives during the country's Partition and suffered the pain of displacement.

"While celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence, the governments of both the countries should have remembered the people who suffered pain of displacement by voluntarily passing the condolence resolutions but the governments did not treat it as important. The governments should pass the condolence resolutions," said Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

Jathedar said open visas should be granted with a big heart to those who took birth before 1947 on either side so that they can easily visit their birthplace, ancestral places, and religious shrines.

"Punjab has suffered the most in the Partition of the country in 1947 followed by the Bengalis. People of two states Punjab and Bengal struggled most fiercely against British, who were then punished by dividing their states dreadfully. Both Punjab and Bengal were divided and they got their properties seized. Most of the sacrifices in the struggle against the British are of Punjabis, Sikhs and Bengalis," said Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh.

Meanwhile, Jathedar also expressed concern over the present situation in Punjab.

"Atmosphere of Punjab in present time is extremely worrying. Inhumane phenomena like drug addiction and ecological crisis due to carelessness towards nature are taking Punjab towards the brink of destruction," he said.

Among others who were present on the occasion included Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami, granthi of Darbar Sahib Giani Rajdeep Singh among others. IANS