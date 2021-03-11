Prayer at Akal Takht to commemorate lakhs of Punjabis who died during Partition

Jathedar Harpreet Singh says the governments of India and Pakistan should pass condolence resolutions in their respective parliaments for the lakhs of people who lost lives during the country's Partition and suffered the pain of displacement

Prayer at Akal Takht to commemorate lakhs of Punjabis who died during Partition

Harpreet Singh, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar; SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and others holding a special prayer to pay tributes to those killed during the Partition, in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Amritsar, August 16

Lakhs of Punjabis, who lost their lives during the 1947 India-Pakistan Partition of the country, were remembered at Akal Takht on Tuesday.

A special Ardas Samagam (prayer congregation) was organised in this regard at Akal Takht, in which, tributes were paid to lakhs of people who lost their lives during the country's Partition.

Earlier, 'bhog' (concluding ceremony) of Akhand Path Sahib was held and hazuri raagis jathas of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib performed the Gurbani Kirtan.

Addressing during Ardas Samagam, Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh said that the governments of India and Pakistan should pass condolence resolutions in their respective parliaments for the lakhs of people who lost lives during the country's Partition and suffered the pain of displacement.

"While celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence, the governments of both the countries should have remembered the people who suffered pain of displacement by voluntarily passing the condolence resolutions but the governments did not treat it as important. The governments should pass the condolence resolutions," said Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

Jathedar said open visas should be granted with a big heart to those who took birth before 1947 on either side so that they can easily visit their birthplace, ancestral places, and religious shrines.

"Punjab has suffered the most in the Partition of the country in 1947 followed by the Bengalis. People of two states Punjab and Bengal struggled most fiercely against British, who were then punished by dividing their states dreadfully. Both Punjab and Bengal were divided and they got their properties seized. Most of the sacrifices in the struggle against the British are of Punjabis, Sikhs and Bengalis," said Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh.

Meanwhile, Jathedar also expressed concern over the present situation in Punjab.

"Atmosphere of Punjab in present time is extremely worrying. Inhumane phenomena like drug addiction and ecological crisis due to carelessness towards nature are taking Punjab towards the brink of destruction," he said.

Among others who were present on the occasion included Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami, granthi of Darbar Sahib Giani Rajdeep Singh among others. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

2
Sports

FIFA bans India for third party influence; Women's U17 World Cup not to be held in India

3
Trending

Dubai Crown Prince on holiday in London, goes unnoticed while travelling in crowded metro

4
Trending

'I launched Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab', claims Gippy Grewal

5
Delhi

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

6
Trending

In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay

7
J & K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

8
World

Amid India's concerns, Chinese ‘spy ship’ docks at Lankan port; Beijing says vessel not threat to security interests of any country

9
Punjab

Scout commissioner dies of heart attack during Independence Day function

10
Nation

BJP top brass to hold meeting with party’s Bihar core group today

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port

Amid India's concerns, Chinese ‘spy ship’ docks at Lankan port; Beijing says vessel not threat to security interests of any country

Ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship ‘Yuan Wang 5’ ...

India’s security establishment keeping eye on visit of Chinese ship to Sri Lanka

India’s security establishment keeping eye on visit of Chinese ship to Sri Lanka

Apprehensions in New Delhi about the possibility of the vess...

Bihar Cabinet expansion: Nitish Kumar retains Home portfolio; Tejashwi Yadav gets Health

Bihar Cabinet expansion: Nitish Kumar retains Home portfolio; Tejashwi Yadav gets Health

Two legislators from the Congress, one from Jitin Ram Manjhi...

Two ITBP personnel killed, 37 others injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

Were returning from Amarnath yatra duty

India banned by FIFA, stripped of U17 women's World Cup hosting rights

FIFA bans India for third party influence; Women's U17 World Cup not to be held in India

In the wake of latest development, Centre sought urgent hear...

Cities

View All

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youth seen fitting ‘bomb’ in vehicle outside cop's house

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill’s book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to be closed on August 16

Chandigarh, Mohali schools to be closed on August 16

Viral video: Chandigarh cop caught on camera 'stealing' cigarette packs from Panchkula shop

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Lumpy skin disease: Nearly 6K head of cattle infected in Jalandhar, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with GST raids, Jalandhar bizmen meet AAP MLAs Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

Jalandhar traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

Jalandhar gets Integrated Command & Control Centre, digital library

Six-years-old killed after throat slit by Chinese kite string in Ludhiana

Six-year-old killed after throat slit by Chinese kite string in Ludhiana

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Mahatma’s ‘adopted daughter’ from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Patiala bank heist: 11 days after minor walked away with Rs 35L, cops recover Rs 33.5L

Now, ED demands details of Punjabi University's UGC scholarship funds 'scam'

Patiala district to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

Patiala MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts