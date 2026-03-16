Pre-trial custody ‘excessive’: HC grants bail in Khalistan referendum case

Observing that over seven years of pre-trial incarceration was excessive, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to a person accused of propagating “secessionist movement of the Khalistan Referendum 2020”.

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He was, among other things, directed to surrender any weapons, firearms, and ammunition within 15 days of release.

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The HC ruled that continued detention at the pre-trial stage would amount to “grave injustice”, after observing that the accused had already spent more than seven years in custody, while the trial was still underway.

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The bench asserted that appellant, through his counsel, undertook not to indulge in any anti-India activity and also not “cross the limits of his speech and expression beyond what is permitted under Article 19 of the Constitution of India.”

“Considering the entire facts and the pre-trial custody, which on the face of it is excessive for the purpose of pre-trial custody and the undertaking given by the appellant through counsel, we are of the considered opinion that his further custody is not required,” the bench observed. The accused was represented by senior advocate R.S. Bains along with counsel Sarabjot S. Cheema.

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The case has its genesis in an FIR registered in 2018 after Amritsar police apprehended two accused at Kot Mit Singh flyover while allegedly putting up banners bearing the slogans “Khalistan Zindabad” and “Khalistan Referendum 2020.”

The investigation later expanded, leading to the arrest of several individuals and the eventual transfer of the case to the National Investigation Agency.

The bench, during the course of hearing, was told accused, Sukhmandar Singh, was arrested by the Punjab Police and “was a member of the terrorist gang formed on the directions of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, US-based Chief of Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice, for carrying out unlawful activities/terrorist acts”.

The bench observed that no weapon was recovered from him, and the only evidence against him was “digital evidence which was recovered from his phone, which indicates his involvement”. However, his custody in the case is “seven years, two months, and 22 days” as per the custody certificate dated February 22.

The bench, at the same time, asserted that societal security and the integrity of the country required safeguards, given the nature of the allegations. The court asserted that restricting access to firearms was necessary to ensure public confidence and prevent any possible influence on witnesses.

“Given the nature of the allegations and the other circumstances peculiar to this case, the appellant shall surrender all weapons, firearms, and ammunition, if any, along with the arms license, to the concerned authority within 15 days of release from prison,” the court directed.

The bench clarified that the restriction was based on “the preponderance of evidence of probability and not of evidence of certainty, i.e., beyond a reasonable doubt”. It was, as such, not to be construed as an intermediate sanction.

“Restricting firearms would instill confidence in society; it would also restrain the accused from influencing the witnesses and repeating the offense,” the court added while allowing the appeal for bail without commenting on the merits of the case.