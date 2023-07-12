Pregnant woman, 5-year-old son among three dead as roof collapses in Punjab’s Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Kotkapura, July 12

Three members of a family, including a 7-month pregnant woman, her husband and their 5-year old son died when the roof of a house collapsed in Kotkapura town of Faridkot district in the wee hours on Wednesday.

With the help of the locals, the police took out the bodies of the woman, her husband and son buried under the debris and admitted a 15-year-old girl in Kotkapura civil hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as 39-year-old Gurpreet Singh, his pregnant wife Karamjit Kaur and son Gavi. Inderjit Kaur, another girl in the room, was rescued with multiple injuries.

Deceased Gurpreet Singh’s father Ram Rakha Singh said his son's family members and a girl from neighbourhood, Inderjit Kaur, were sleeping inside the room. The roof of the house collapsed all of a sudden at around 3.30 am, burying the family under the debris. He said he was sleeping in an adjacent room.

“At around 3:30 am in the morning, the roof of the house collapsed. I raised an alarm after hearing the sound of the roof falling. Hearing the noise, the people around reached the spot and informed the police about the incident,” said Ram Rakha Singh.

Family members were evacuated with the help of local people.

Kotkapura MLA and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan met the family members to express grief and sympathy.

