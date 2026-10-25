Prem Singh Chandumajra backs Sukhbir Badal’s unity call amid buzz over Akali-BJP alliance

Signalling a possible rapprochement between estranged Akali factions amid speculation over a revival of alliance with the BJP, rebel Akali leader and former MP Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra on Saturday responded positively to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s call for unity.

Chandumajra, a senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), described Sukhbir’s statement as “entirely relevant and meaningful”, saying bringing together all those committed to Punjab and Punjabi identity on a common platform was the need of the hour.

Advertisement

On Friday, Sukhbir had urged rebel Akali groups to set aside past differences and unite for the state’s future.

Advertisement

Chandumajra said pro-Punjab and Panthic forces must rise above ego, arrogance and personal differences. He said that groups claiming to uphold Panthic ideology, regional interests and Punjabi identity remained fragmented, stressing that unity was essential to safeguard the Panth, Punjab and Punjabis and ensure the state’s governance remained in the hands of its people.

However, he ruled out any possibility of unity with Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), saying its ideology differed from that of the Punar Surjit and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Advertisement

Chandumajra subsequently led delegations that met Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar to explore the formation of a national front of regional parties. However, the proposed regional parties’ front never materialised.