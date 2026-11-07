Prem Singh Chandumajra rejoins SAD; Sukhbir Badal calls for Akali unity

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) received a major organisational boost on Friday as senior leader and former minister and MP Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra rejoined the party along with his son, former MLA Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra.

The formal re-induction took place in the presence of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Jarnail Singh Kartarpur and leaders of the breakaway Punar Surjit Akali Dal from the Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib regions.

Before rejoining the SAD, Chandumajra and his supporters had resigned from all positions in the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), citing the need for Panthic unity.

Welcoming the father-son duo back into the party, Sukhbir Badal announced Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra as the party’s constituency in-charge for the Sanaur Assembly segment.

Advertisement

Badal also urged other leaders who had parted ways with the SAD to return to the party.

Expressing confidence in the party’s prospects, Badal claimed a reunited SAD would win all Assembly seats in Patiala district in the upcoming elections. He also predicted that more former Akali leaders would return to the party in the coming days.

Speaking on the occasion, Prem Singh Chandumajra said the SAD’s call for Panthic unity against political opponents, particularly the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had motivated him to rejoin.

Advertisement

He referred to the December 2, 2024, “hukamnama” issued by the Akal Takht, which urged different Akali factions to unite under one umbrella. He appealed to former party members to respect the directive of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs and work together under a single party.

Harinderpal assured the party leadership that he would work to strengthen the SAD’s organisational base in the Sanaur area.

HC-monitored probe into civil services exam sought

Advertisement

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, meanwhile, accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of being involved in a major recruitment scandal. The leader demanded a high court-monitored inquiry. The Punjab Public Service Commission declared the results on November 4, but aspirants alleged irregularities. Majithia brought some of them to the party office in Chandigarh and extended support to their demand for transparency in the selection process.