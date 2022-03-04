Preneet Kaur assures help to kin of 2 Patiala students stuck in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Patiala, March 3
MP Preneet Kaur today visited the families of two local girls studying in Kharkiv and currently stuck in Ukraine.
The Patiala MP met the family of Abhishree Malhotra, a first-year Kharkiv National Medical University student. She also spoke to the student over the phone and assured her that the Centre was doing everything possible for the safe evacuation of all Indian nationals. The MP promised to meet her once she was safely back. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai
Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomes the passengers
Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians
Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...
US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders
'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet
Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...