Preneet Kaur assures help to kin of 2 Patiala students stuck in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 3

MP Preneet Kaur today visited the families of two local girls studying in Kharkiv and currently stuck in Ukraine.

The Patiala MP met the family of Abhishree Malhotra, a first-year Kharkiv National Medical University student. She also spoke to the student over the phone and assured her that the Centre was doing everything possible for the safe evacuation of all Indian nationals. The MP promised to meet her once she was safely back. —

#indians in ukraine #preneet kaur #ukraine crisis