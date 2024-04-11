Preneet Kaur hails Delhi High Court’s decision on Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 10

The BJP nominee from the Patiala parliamentary constituency, Preneet Kaur, today welcomed dismissal of plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with the alleged excise scam, challenging his arrest.

Preneet said that the judgment has shattered Kejriwal’s self-proclaimed honest politician image. She said, “Now, it’s clear that the excise policy was made under the guidance of Kejriwal. This is a tight slap on the face of AAP’s leaders.”

Preneet said, “Kejriwal didn’t appear before the Enforcement Directorate even after being summoned nine times. The court has clearly stated that there are no separate rules for a CM and a common person.”

