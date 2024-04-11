Preneet Kaur hails Delhi High Court’s decision on Arvind Kejriwal

Patiala, April 10
The BJP nominee from the Patiala parliamentary constituency, Preneet Kaur, today welcomed dismissal of plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with the alleged excise scam, challenging his arrest.
Preneet said that the judgment has shattered Kejriwal’s self-proclaimed honest politician image. She said, “Now, it’s clear that the excise policy was made under the guidance of Kejriwal. This is a tight slap on the face of AAP’s leaders.”
Preneet said, “Kejriwal didn’t appear before the Enforcement Directorate even after being summoned nine times. The court has clearly stated that there are no separate rules for a CM and a common person.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air
The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...
Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis
High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...
Social media accounts of some farm union leaders restored after nearly 2 months
The SKM had claimed that the government temporarily blocked ...