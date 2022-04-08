Prepare for Lok Sabha polls, Punjab BJP tells cadre

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 7

BJP’s state president and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma today gave a call to party workers to kick-start preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After a dismal show in the Vidhan Sabha elections, in which outgoing BJP MLA Arun Narang lost his security deposit, a meeting was held today here to inject enthusiasm in workers. The state party chief said they had set a goal to field strong candidates in the Lok Sabha polls and win all 13 seats in Punjab.

Sharma said even when the BJP had only two members in the Lok Sabha, the morale of its workers was high. “At one time, we had only one party legislator in the Vidhan Sabha, but he fiercely opposed the treachery of the government,” he told party workers. —

