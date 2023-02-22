Prepare fresh seniority list of 50,000 masters: HC to Punjab

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 22

Allowing a bunch of petitions filed by masters/mistresses employed in Punjab Education Department assailing the correctness of master cadre seniority roll issued on June 19, 2019, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the State of Punjab to prepare a fresh list.

For the purpose, the high court set a six month deadline. The judgment is significant as the seniority list is of more than 50,000 masters. In his detailed order, Justice Anil Kshetarpal made it clear that the fresh seniority list would be in accordance with the Punjab State Education Class III (School Cadre) Service Rules, 1978, after giving “all affected candidates an opportunity of hearing and filing objections”.

Justice Kshetarpal, among other things, added it was evident that director public instructions (Senior Education) has assigned common deemed dates of appointment of the direct recruit Masters under the recruitment notice issued in 1994 and 1996. In fact, they have been appointed on different dates dehors or outside the scope of the provision in the rules.

It was further evident that all the candidates recruited pursuant to the 1994 recruitment notice had been deemed to have been appointed from December 2, 1986, where the appointments made pursuant to the recruitment notice in 1996 have been given deemed appointment from January 1, 1997. As such, the impugned order is in clear violation of the Rules.

Justice Kshetarpal added the order also suffered from obvious errors. The judgment came on a bunch of 61 petitions filed against the State and other respondents by Harbhjan Singh and other petitioners. The matter was argued before the Bench by senior advocates Rajiv Atma Ram, DS Patwalia and Gurminder Singh with Vikas Chatrath, Sunny Singla and Kapil Kakkar, among others.

Appearing before Justice Kshetarpal’s Bench, the counsel for the petitioners, besides other things, argued that the masters had been granted seniority with effect from the date “on which they were not even born in the cadre”.

Before parting with the judgment, Justice Kshetarpal asserted: “No reply has been filed to counter or justify the illustrations highlighted by the petitioners in the writ petitions. Thus, it is safe to conclude that the impugned order has been passed dehors the statutory rules.”