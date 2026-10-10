Prepared to set new benchmarks in organising international sporting events: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has directed all departments to ensure world-class arrangements for the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy from October 27 to November 5, with a focus on seamless coordination, international-standard facilities, city beautification and hospitality.

He also called for a state-wide trophy tour and greater student participation to build public enthusiasm, asserting that Punjab must set new benchmarks in hosting international sporting events.

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Chairing a review meeting, the CM said, “Punjab is renowned for its rich hockey heritage and contribution to Indian sports. We will ensure that this event is another landmark occasion. We must set new benchmarks in organising international sporting events and provide world-class facilities to participating teams, officials and spectators.” He said the opening ceremony would be held in Jalandhar on October 27.

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Municipal Corporation officials were directed to undertake comprehensive cleanliness drives, improve sanitation, maintain public spaces and ensure that the city presented a clean and welcoming look.